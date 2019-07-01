Arts Festival News

Come for the Art, Stay for it All! Week 9 Come for the Art: Woodworking You’ll be amazed by how the artists in this category are able to transform something ordinary into something extraordinary. Whether its detail work made with laser cut designs or unique acrylic and epoxy combinations, the range of craftsmanship in this category runs … [Read More...]

Come for the Art, Stay for it All! Week 8 Come for the Art: Consumable Crafts If you are looking for products made with care this category is a can’t miss. From soaps to skin care and even delectable treats, there is a wide variety of great finds. With a focus on natural ingredients and handcrafted production, you can learn tricks of the … [Read More...]