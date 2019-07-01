Come for the art. Stay for it all!
Join us on July 13th & 14th, 2019!
Our 51st Annual Festival ushers in a new era for Corn Hill with a half-century behind us. The Festival will present over 325 artists on nine tree-lined historical streets. Music will fill the air from four stages and families will experience a variety of events including the magical 7th Annual Fairy Houses Tour! Food, beer & wine will give visitors a chance to taste unique drinks and culinary delights. Save the date and share in the fun!
Arts Festival News
