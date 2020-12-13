The 53rd Annual Corn Hill Arts Festival is Canceled Due to COVID-19
The Corn Hill Neighbors Association Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Corn Hill Arts Festival due to COVID-19.
We would like to thank all of the artists, vendors, sponsors and volunteers who make the Festival possible each year. The Festival has been a staple in the Rochester community for over 50 years and we are looking forward to bringing it back in 2022.
The Corn Hill Neighbors Association is actively working with the Festival committee and sponsors to find unique ways to keep the spirit of the Festival alive in the absence of the traditional Festival. Please check back for more details.
