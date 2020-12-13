Save the Date:

The 54th Annual Corn Hill Arts Festival is July 9 and 10, 2022!

The Corn Hill Neighbors Association Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the 2022 Corn Hill Arts Festival will take place on July 9 and 10, 2022.



This two-day Festival has become a fabric of the Rochester community over the years and we are excited to be back. The Festival, which takes place over nine streets, will showcase hundreds of artists from across the country, as well as talented musicians from near and far. We encourage you to mark your calendars and invite your family and friends because you won’t want to miss the return of this beloved Festival!