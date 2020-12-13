Save the Date:
The 54th Annual Corn Hill Arts Festival is July 9 and 10, 2022!
The Corn Hill Neighbors Association Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the 2022 Corn Hill Arts Festival will take place on July 9 and 10, 2022.
This two-day Festival has become a fabric of the Rochester community over the years and we are excited to be back. The Festival, which takes place over nine streets, will showcase hundreds of artists from across the country, as well as talented musicians from near and far. We encourage you to mark your calendars and invite your family and friends because you won’t want to miss the return of this beloved Festival!
2021 Application is Now Open
December 13, 2020 By CHAF
2020 Corn Hill Arts Festival Goes Virtual!
July 7, 2020 By CHAF
52nd Annual Corn Hill Arts Festival invites the community to shop our artists online. Rochester, NY, July 7, 2020 - The Corn Hill Arts Festival, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union is continuing its tradition of showcasing talented, original artists from across the US and Canada in a virtual … [Read More...]
28 Free Music Performances at the Corn Hill Arts Festival
July 10, 2019 By CHAF
Rochester, NY, July 10, 2019 – The 51st Annual Corn Hill Arts Festival, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union, will be held on July 13th & 14th 2019. The Festival is a Rochester tradition that celebrates art in a variety of mediums. This year the 51st annual celebration will feature 28 free … [Read More...]